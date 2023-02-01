ONE LANE CLOSURE
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
NEW HAVEN
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
ETHAN ALLEN HIGHWAY IN THE AREA OF CYCLEWISE IN NEW HAVEN IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO A CRASH. AT THIS TIME, EXPECT THAT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL BE CLOSED.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
MICHELLE BULGER
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II
VSP WILLISTON
2777 ST. GEORGE RD WILLISTON, VT 05495
PHONE: 802.878.7111/ FAX: 802.878.3173