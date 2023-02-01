Submit Release
ONE LANE CLOSURE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

NEW HAVEN  

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

ETHAN ALLEN HIGHWAY IN THE AREA OF CYCLEWISE IN NEW HAVEN IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO A CRASH. AT THIS TIME, EXPECT THAT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL BE CLOSED.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

2777 ST. GEORGE RD WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111/ FAX: 802.878.3173

 

