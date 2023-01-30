ClearPier Acquires Cygobel Media, Accelerates Leadership in Technology Driven Performance Agency Sector
ClearPier brings unique companies together to deliver on the promise of a one-stop performance marketing offering powered by first party data
We are excited about the technology, data and knowledge that Cygobel will bring to our existing offering – but even more so about our rapidly evolving one-stop solution and services.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearPier, one of Canada’s largest performance advertising technology companies, has acquired Israeli based mobile performance technology Cygobel, in a transaction valued at approximately $40 million in cash and earnout. As the firm accelerates its leadership in the tech driven performance agency sector, the acquisition is the latest in a series of deals collectively bringing expanded performance capabilities to its worldwide clients. Notably, the deal follows ClearPier’s May 2022 acquisition of another Israeli advertising technology company, PubPlus, for $60 million in cash and stock.
“Over the last 24 months, we have acquired and integrated multiple technology driven performance companies to build out a holistic performance solution for our customers,” said Sunil Abraham, ClearPier CEO. “We are excited about the technology, data and knowledge that Cygobel will bring to our existing offering – but even more so about our rapidly evolving one-stop solution and services, as we bring tech performance leaders into the fold. We are committed to helping our expanding roster of clients realize the benefits of building a quality audience that yields positive ROI and business outcomes.”
A Closer Look at Cygobel Media
Cygobel Media is a mobile performance technology company specializing in connecting mobile media providers to performance campaigns. The technology was built from the ground up to automate, optimize and assign the right media to the right campaign.
Yiftach Lazar founded the company in 2012 with the goal of building a technology powered performance marketplace connecting leading suppliers with direct advertisers in a fraud free environment. Cygobel Media later acquired KPMBRO in 2021. Together, these platforms specialize in delivering Cost Per Action (CPA) campaigns at scale globally across fintech, real money gaming, sports betting, ecommerce and gaming verticals. They went on to become one of the top leading performance marketing solutions for mobile app distribution, prior to the ClearPier acquisition this month.
As part of the deal, Yiftach Lazar, Cygobel and KPMbro’s CEO and Amir Maman, KPMBro CTO, will join ClearPier’s senior management and manage the mobile performance activity in Israel. Cygobel will remain an independent company within the ClearPier Group.
“We founded ClearPier in 2010 with a mission to deliver the promise of outcome based, measurable and transparent media at scale across all digital mediums and screen formats,” continued Abraham. “ClearPier is on a journey of bringing unique companies together to deliver on the promise of a one-stop performance marketing offering powered by our first party data. To that end, as we continue on this journey, there is even more news to come this year. Watch this space.”
