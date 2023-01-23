New Music from Savage Animals: “Playthings” out Jan. 27
First single will be available on Thursday.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savage Animals, a new project from songwriter Gary Robert Scott and bassist Jerry Flanagan, is set to release their debut single, “Playthings,” on January 27.
“Did you have that dream as a kid when you run and you can’t get away when you fall ‘cuz you can’t trust your legs or were exposed in some way?” asked Scott. “Of course you did! Well, this song says, ‘Get that kid some help because he or she has grown up and now the dream is coming true.”
Flanagan pointed to the lyrics. “‘Let me be your light,’ ‘You are always on my mind’ - ‘Playthings’ is about the connection we are all waiting for,” he said.
Scott runs a successful podcast production company and, at the behest of Flanagan, got serious about writing music while in the confines of the pandemic.
“Writing for me was a way to stay in touch with the outside world. My first album was all outburst - I had all this stuff stored up inside and had to give it a voice. But I was unsure of the proper format to put it in,” Scott said. “Savage Animals is me finding my form. Form lets the listener know how to let the melody and lyrics inside so they make the song their own.”
“Playthings” is a tightly crafted and deceivingly simple composition. “We stage plays in our head as a way to understand our choices,” said Scott. “It’s a play only we get to see. Trick is, you gotta learn to love your own work.”
Scott and Flanagan will release their self-titled album, Savage Animals, later this year. Other songs deal with second chances, self sabotage, and the death of Scott’s childhood friend.
Savage Animals was born out of Scott’s first album, Red Sun Blue Summer, which was released in 2021. “That album is me in isolation looking at the walls - and the walls are looking back,” said Scott. “They’re covered in love, lust, and loneliness.”
Flanagan and Scott went to high school and college together. The two launched Savage Animals in 2022.
“New music from old friends,” said Flanagan. “What a gift to be a part of this.”
“Playthings” is produced by Patrick Doyle and mastered by Philip Shaw Bova, who has worked with the likes of Andy Shauf and Bahamas. The song will be available everywhere music is sold or streamed starting January 27.
About Gary Robert Scott: After 12 years as an investigative and political journalist, Scott became a public radio producer and later program director at NPR’s Los Angeles-flagship KCRW. He founded Inside Voices Media, a podcast production company, in 2019.
About Jerry Flanagan: Flanagan describes his vibe as “tilting at windmills, except the lance is a bass and the windmill is truth.”
“Playthings”
Gary Robert Scott - composer/lyrics, vocals, guitars
Jerry Flanagan - bass
Kevin Murtha - drums
Patrick Doyle - producer
Philip Shaw Bova - mastering engineer
