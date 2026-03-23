Scorpius Space Launch Company Appoints Aerospace Veteran Craig W. Schiffman as Strategy and Business Development Manager

Scorpius hires Craig Schiffman

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Scorpius Space Launch Systems (SSLC) announced today that Craig W. Schiffman, a senior aerospace and defense executive with more than three decades of leadership across high value government and commercial programs, has joined the company as Strategy and Business Development Manager.Schiffman brings an exceptional record of program leadership for organizations including NASA, AFRL, Sandia National Laboratories, Rolls Royce, Airbus, and major U.S. prime contractors. Over his 30 year career, he has been recognized for deep technical expertise in advanced composites, launch systems, and mission critical aerospace structures, with more than 25 years of hands on experience across all classes of composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs).His background includes driving strategic growth initiatives, resolving complex program risks, and consistently delivering high reliability aerospace products on cost and on schedule. Schiffman’s leadership spans P&L ownership, cross functional team management, and customer engagement across both domestic and international markets.In his new role at SSLC, Schiffman will help shape and execute the company’s strategic roadmap, supporting the development of next generation spacecraft and advanced composite structures that build on Scorpius’ legacy of innovation in space flight hardware.“Craig’s experience in high reliability aerospace systems and his long history with COPV technologies make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Markus Rufer , CEPO of Scorpius Space Launch Company . “His strategic insight and industry relationships will accelerate our growth as we advance the next era of space and composite technologies.”Schiffman stated: “I’m very excited to support the pioneers in Type V pressure vessel technology that has now successfully demonstrated its advantages in two lunar missions”.Schiffman’s appointment underscores SSLS’s commitment to expanding its technical leadership and strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving launch and space systems market.About Scorpius Space Launch Company:The Scorpius Space Launch Company operates with a distinct mandate to specialize in producing low-cost space launch vehicles and providing affordable on-demand space launch services.FOR MORE INFORMATIONMike Mena310-913-0625Mike @ileanainternational.com

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