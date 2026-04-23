Torrance based company transcends from outer space to reveal revolutionary respiratory therapy

The innovative, lightweight LOXair respiratory air tank.

Introducing LOXair

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOXair LLC, a newly formed California med tech company announces the application of the PRESSURMAXX pressure vessel technology for lifting respiratory therapeutics to new heights with a new generation of breathing apparatus.Many space technologies have benefitted our everyday life, from memory foam to GPS, and of course medical advancements. Here is a startup that takes the most advanced carbon composite tank technology in existence today, from their use for missions to the moon straight to the respiratory therapy field, where they become the piece de resistance of a next generation breathing apparatus. Scorpius Space Launch Company (SSLC), a space systems company, pioneered this transformational tank technology, known as Type V tanks, which made its mark as an enabling technology for clean lunar lander propulsion. Riding on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and built into Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander, these tanks are feeding their clean and powerful liquid methane / liquid oxygen (methlox) propulsion system that transports the craft to a lunar orbit, before descending for landing on the moon, as they just did for the second time last March. They are now the first and only Type V NASA TRL 9 rated vessels to land on the moon. Two sets of these pressure vessels are now sitting on the moon, “smiling down on us” as Markus Rufer , CEO of SSLC, likes to muse.Rufer is also a co-founder of LOXair, who has now acquired the tank technology license for use in a next generation breathing device that is designed to set new standards for mobility, small and light format and for operating completely silent while offering an extended range. The device is running on liquid oxygen and combines proven technologies from other industries to achieve characteristics that produce better patient outcome. It’s a closed, non-venting system that adds 100% pure oxygen and utilizes the entire fill.“The LOXair unit is highly mobile, and its continuous flow system complies with the FDA regulations for pediatric respiratory therapeutics. This is a market segment that has not offered many solutions” said Rufer. “We are so excited to introduce a device that parents of children with respiratory challenges will embrace” he added. LOXair’s founders and advisors cover the relevant expertise and background to ensure the successful launch of this promising enterprise. LOXair is in capital raise mode. The program plan shows a very compact schedule to market entry.Often linked to the medical field, first responders can also benefit from lightweight composite tanks. Imagine a firefighter who must ascend 12 flights of stairs. Would he or she be relieved to learn that the tank they carry weighs two pounds instead of 25? The reduced weight could mean the difference between life or death.For more information, please contact:James Miehls, Investment Banking, Managing Director, Castle PlacementsMike Mena, Publicist, Co-founder, Ileana International, info: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com

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