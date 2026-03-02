Latin American Film School Cinema Libertá Expands U.S. Footprint with 1,250 Participants

The brilliant film maker Cristian García Zelada.

Cristian García Zelada Launches Cross-Border Short Film Series “Cortos con Libertá.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows for diverse, globally minded storytelling, Cinema Libertá is positioning itself as a new pipeline connecting emerging Latin American filmmakers with the U.S. entertainment industry.Launched in January with its first workshop on January 7, Cinema Libertá has already welcomed 1,250 active participants (with over 3000 registrants) to its online sessions and workshops — signaling strong early engagement and international reach. There is no charge (FREE) to participate in Cinema Libertá. The school’s programming blends professional-level instruction with practical production experience, creating a model designed to prepare filmmakers for today’s global content marketplace.U.S. Industry Leaders Join the FacultyCinema Libertá’s upcoming sessions feature award-winning professionals with major U.S. credits, including:• Sarah Keo, associate producer of the Emmy-winning documentary The Social Dilemma and director of the Oscar-shortlisted Chasing Time• Pilar Flynn, multi-Emmy Award–winning producer of Disney/Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Disney’s Elena of Avalor• Sanaa Kelley, Emmy-winning foley artist whose credits include Shōgun, Ted Lasso, and Only Murders in the BuildingKeo and Flynn are confirmed for March sessions, with Kelley expected to join in late March or early April.By featuring professionals with credits spanning Netflix, Disney, Marvel, Apple TV+, Hulu, and FX, Cinema Libertá is directly connecting its students to the standards, workflows, and expectations of the U.S. entertainment industry.Launching “ Cortos con Libertá _” — A Cross-Border Production InitiativeCreative, award-winning filmmaker Cristian García Zelada is the founder of BienAventurados and Cinema Libertá. He is also announcing Cortos con Libertá_ (“Freedom Shorts”), a 20-episode short-form series co-produced with BienAventurados Films Designed for digital-first audiences, each three-minute episode will be optimized for social platforms and released weekly. Production begins March 15, with a planned U.S.-facing release rollout beginning in late April.What makes the project distinctive is its “open set” model: students from Cinema Libertá work directly on each short as assistants and department shadows.The result is a professional production that doubles as hands-on training — creating a real-time bridge between education and industry.The series will be written and directed by the founder of BienAventurados Films, further strengthening the collaboration between the production company and the school.A Timely Theme for U.S. AudiencesThematically, Cortos con Libertá_ explores the meaning of human freedom — its limits, its responsibilities, and its consequences. At a time when conversations around identity, autonomy, migration, opportunity, and expression dominate public discourse, the series aims to resonate with both U.S. and international audiences.By combining Latin American creative voices with U.S. industry collaboration, Cinema Libertá is positioning itself as:• A cross-cultural storytelling incubator• A talent pipeline for U.S.-Latin American co-productions• A digital-first content studio built on education and accessAs the American market continues to expand its demand for global content and bilingual creators, Cinema Libertá represents a new model for international collaboration rooted in mentorship, production, and scalable short-form storytelling.Media & Partnership Inquiries (U.S.):Mike Menamike@ileanainternational.com310-913-0625Interviews, screeners, and production access available upon request.

