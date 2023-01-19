MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers
AI-Driven Compliance for Modern Contact Centers
MiaRec’s new redaction capability will make it easier than ever for contact centers to censor sensitive customer data such as Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and comply with PCI-DSS”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023.
Contact centers use data redaction processes to identify and remove information such as payment card and account numbers, health information, and more from their call data. Traditionally, workflows involving redacting this data from transcripts taken of customer interactions have required manual and resource-intensive monitoring. However, MiaRec’s automatic redaction functionality will allow contact centers to use custom redaction rules allowing organizations to tailor the feature to its specific needs and automate these tasks while analyzing 100% of their transcriptions. CEO, Gennadiy Bezko, said “MiaRec’s new redaction capability will make it easier than ever for contact centers to protect and censor sensitive customer data such as Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and help them comply with regulatory standards such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA and more.”
Bezko added “The modern contact center generates and stores vast amounts of important business intelligence and data organizations rely on to better serve their customers and generate revenue. With that opportunity, however, comes a responsibility to protect the sensitive information of their clients and customers from bad actors.” By infusing AI into the redaction process, contact centers can effectively tackle this critical part of their compliance workflows at scale.
Additional benefits for contact centers adding automation to their data redaction process include:
• Increased accuracy and the elimination of human error from manual redaction workflows
• Increased capacity and performance
• Analyze 100% of your call transcriptions
• Cost savings over legacy redaction tools and processes
Among other enhancements included in the product release will be an update to MiaRec’s Auto Score Card functionality now allowing users a side-by-side view of a recording file with full transcript and evaluation forms to aid for a quicker and more effective evaluation process.
About Us
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations around the world with tools that enhance the relationship between company, agent, and customer. MiaRec’s Conversation Intelligence Platform combines voice analytics, automated quality management, call recording, and screen recording in one unified solution designed to improve business outcomes by enabling contact centers to save time through automation and transform through tailored business intelligence. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.miarec.com
