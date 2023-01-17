The Upcycle Company establishing operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Upcycle Company, a leading provider of services to upcycle fats, oils, proteins and nutrient-dense fertilizer from food processing plant waste, today announced plans to establish operations in Lee County. The company’s approximately $8 million investment will create 22 new jobs over the next five years.

The Upcycle Company serves the animal harvest, food production and further processing industries that generate wastewater high in fats, oils and proteins. The company’s advanced, patent-pending, proprietary fat and oil extraction (FOX) technology efficiently separates the oils and protein solids, upcycling them into valuable co-products for beneficial use. Upcycling reduces the use of wastewater treatment chemicals, promotes sustainability and enables companies to enhance environmental practices to help meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

Located at 261 Myers Lane in Bishopville, The Upcycle Company’s Lee County facility is its first South Carolina location. The new facility is a partnership between The Upcycle Company and Belger Farms , a family-run farm with a long history of utilizing organic residuals as a supplemental fertilizer. Under the partnership, The Upcycle Company is establishing a treatment facility at Belger Farms that will extract the oils from these residuals, yielding a valuable co-product with end-uses in the fertilizer, cosmetics, energy, animal feed industries and others. The remaining organic materials will provide an even higher quality supplemental fertilizer for use on this farm and others in the region.

Operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in employment opportunities with The Upcycle Company team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Lee County to assist The Upcycle Company with site preparation.

QUOTES

“Lee County is proximate to many of the plants that generate the source materials that we can upcycle into a range of valuable co-products. Working with Belger Farms, Lee County and the state of South Carolina has made the establishment of our operations very easy, enabling us to bring the benefits of upcycling at scale to the region.” -The Upcycle Company Chief Executive Officer Dewey Burke

“Today’s decision by The Upcycle Company to invest $8 million and create 22 new jobs is a major win for Bishopville and all of Lee County. I congratulate The Upcycle Company on this new development and look forward to their future success in South Carolina.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is well-positioned to serve the growth of companies in the recycling sector because of our excellent business resources for existing and emerging markets in the green growth industry. It is always great to see a new business establish in our state, and we wish The Upcycle Company much success in Lee County.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased that The Upcycle Company will be operating in Lee County. Products produced in Bishopville will expand our industrial portfolio and diversify the product types that are manufactured in our region. We look forward to their opening and to an extensive, long-standing partnership.” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“This region continues to attract robust and diversified business partners. The announcement of The Upcycle Company to operate in Lee County is an exciting one. We are dedicated to providing top notch talent to shore up their continued success.” -TheLINK Economic Development Board Chair Gordon Eckley

FIVE FAST FACTS