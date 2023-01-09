Issuance Partners with Leading Investor Marketing Agency Market One to Support Issuers
This partnership will provide Issuance clients with direct access to an experienced investor marketing agency to drive successful regulation financings.
We are continuously looking to support our issuers, and we know Market One will have the capability and capacity to serve our growing list of clients and ensure their financings are successful.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading investment platform for regulation financings, is partnering with Market One Media Group (“Market One”) to provide investor marketing support for its clients. This partnership will support Issuance’s expansion into the Canadian capital markets through Market One’s extensive network and track record of success in the industry.
“Market One is one of the most experienced investor marketing agencies in the industry and we are excited to have them as a partner,” commented Darren Marble, Issuance Co-Founder & CEO. “We are continuously looking to support our issuers, and we know Market One will have the capability and capacity to serve our growing list of clients and ensure their financings are successful.”
This partnership is an important step in the growth trajectory of Issuance, as it completes its transition to a technology-focused capital raising platform. The Issuance team will continue to focus its efforts on the development and growth of its SaaS-based platform, Issuance Express, to better serve its clients and set the standard in capital raising technology (see below).
“The collaboration and support of Issuance has been invaluable to us. The synergy between our companies is undeniable, and our partnership is a key driver of our mutual growth and success," said Farhan Lalani, President & CEO of Market One. “By aligning our goals and working closely together, we are able to leverage the strengths of both our companies and create a stronger, more competitive offering in the market across the continent.”
Market One is a leading investor marketing agency with over a decade of experience driving awareness for public companies. Their team of professionals includes award-winning journalists, Google certified digital marketers, creatives, and capital markets experts.
“As we expand our reach to North America, we have the opportunity to showcase the innovative and high-quality offerings that have made us a leader in Canada. This marks a thrilling new chapter for our company and is a testament to the tireless dedication and hard work of our team. We are excited to continue growing and evolving in this new market.” said Mr. Lalani.
Market One offers a wide breadth of services including: content marketing, digital awareness campaigns, creative, public relations, and investor relations, among others. As part of their equity crowdfunding marketing services, Market One has built a team focused on lead generation that compliments their existing service offerings.
“There is a significant difference between traditional marketing and investor marketing,” continued Mr Marble. “The investor marketing experience that MarketOne brings to its clients is extensive and its value cannot be overstated for issuers looking to maximize their return on marketing.”
About Issuance Express
Issuance recently launched its new platform, Issuance Express. This capital-raising platform is a cost-effective mobile and desktop friendly solution for regulation financings that allows investors to check-out in under 1-minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
Issuance Express is a white-label solution that is hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting the platform, issuers own the investor-relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital raising efforts to maximize funds received.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/schedule-demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
About Market One
Market One is Canada’s leading marketing agency for public companies. They boast over 60 collective years of capital markets experience, a Google-certified team, award-winning journalists and results-obsessed digital marketers to support their clients’ marketing efforts.
