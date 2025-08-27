Aptera Motors Raises Over $100 Million on Issuance, Powering Sustainable Mobility Innovation

The Issuance team has been a true partner for Aptera. Their innovative platform, especially the streamlined checkout process, has made it easier for our community to invest in our vision.” — Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Issuance Inc. , an industry-leading white-label capital-raising platform, congratulates Aptera Motors —a leader in solar-powered electric vehicles—for surpassing a historic milestone of raising more than $100 million in growth capital through the Issuance platform.This milestone highlights Aptera Motors’ extraordinary success in inspiring over 20,000 investors worldwide to rally behind its vision of revolutionizing transportation with sustainable, high-efficiency solar-powered electric vehicles.By leveraging the Issuance platform and the company’s unparalleled white-glove service, Aptera has cemented its position as a pioneer in the clean energy automotive industry, driving innovation in eco-friendly transportation.Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony commented, “The Issuance team has been a true partner for Aptera. Their innovative platform, especially the streamlined checkout process, has made it easier for our community to invest in our vision. Their dedication and support have helped us move faster toward making solar mobility a reality for everyone.”Breaking New Ground with Issuance ExpressIssuance, a leading fintech platform, empowers founders to access alternative capital markets through Regulation D and Regulation A offerings, delivering robust, compliance-driven solutions tailored to high-growth companies across industries.Issuance also owns and operates Issuance Express, a registered SEC Funding Portal and FINRA member, allowing founders to raise up to $5 million annually through Reg CF campaigns. These offerings enable capital raisers to attract both accredited and non-accredited investors, democratizing access to capital.Issuance Express also offers a special program tailored to companies emerging from incubators and accelerators, providing them with the tools, compliance support, and platform features needed to launch successful community rounds.Results That Speak for ThemselvesAccording to KingsCrowd, Issuance Express currently powers two of the most active Reg CF campaigns:• VenHub – Raised $2,756,945 from 2,521 investors (Average Investment: $1,094)• EVII Mission Hills – Raised $1,697,722 from 3,064 investors (Average Investment: $554)These results underscore Issuance’s ability to pair regulatory compliance with innovative technology, driving real outcomes for founders and investors.Why Founders Choose IssuanceIssuance and Issuance Express stand apart from portals chasing volume. With a quality-first approach, they provide founders with the industry’s leading technology platform and white-glove support at every stage.• Reg D & Reg A Expertise – White-label solutions across all industries.• Up to $5M via Reg CF – Accessible to accredited & non-accredited investors• Special Incubator Program – Designed for startups graduating from accelerators.• White-Glove Service – Dedicated deal teams for a tailored experience.• Proven Technology – Issuance has processed $400 million in investments to date.About IssuanceIssuance is a white-label capital-raising platform enabling founders to access alternative capital markets through Regulation D and Regulation A offerings across industries. With more than $400 million raised to date, Issuance equips entrepreneurs with the technology and expertise needed to raise capital efficiently and compliantly.Issuance Express, a subsidiary of Issuance, is a Funding Portal registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of FINRA. The portal specializes in Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), allowing companies to raise up to $5M annually from accredited and non-accredited investorsTo learn more, visit: www.issuance.com

