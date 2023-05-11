Issuance Completes Acquisition of JumpStart Micro; Expands to Offer Reg CF Equity Crowdfunding
This acquisition expands Issuance’s equity crowdfunding product offerings to now include Reg A+, Reg D, and RegCF offering types.
The process of launching a crowdfunding campaign has never been easier using Issuance's services, with a quick and simple application that issuers can complete on their own.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading capital raising platform for equity crowdfunding, announces the completion of the acquisition of Jumpstart Micro, Inc. (“Jumpstart”), a Registered Funding Portal under SEC regulation Crowdfunding 4(6)(a) and a member of FINRA. The acquisition of JumpStart allows Issuance to offer Entrepreneurs, known as Issuers, a new capital raising option. Under the regulation, up to $5M can be raised from accredited and unaccredited investors through the platform. With this addition, a greater number of early-stage companies can access growth capital through equity crowdfunding using Issuance’s industry leading 1-minute investor checkout.
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
"We are excited to expand our services to include Reg CF offerings," commented Darren Marble, Co-founder & CEO of Issuance. "With Reg CF’s easier pathway to launch compared to Reg A+, we believe Issuance’s new Reg CF product offering will be a powerful tool for companies looking to raise capital and achieve their growth objectives."
The acquisition of JumpStart Micro unlocks a new revenue stream for Issuance, and provides a natural stepping stone for issuers looking to conduct a Reg CF offering prior to graduating to a Reg A+ offering. Issuance is focused on offering the best possible capital raising platform through a “best of breed” approach, and now issuers looking to conduct a Reg CF offering will be able to turn to Issuance for their raise.
Equity crowdfunding completed under the Regulation CF exemption is growing rapidly. Since the creation of the exemption, Issuers have raised over $1.1B, with the market seeing 98% year over year growth. Similar to Reg A+ offerings, Issuers can engage with investors globally, upon submission of the required Form C filing. However, unlike Reg A+ offerings, issuers conducting a Reg CF can typically launch in 45-60 days once they provide the required due diligence information.
“The process of launching a crowdfunding campaign has never been easier using Issuance's services, with a quick and simple application that issuers can complete on their own,” continued Mr. Marble. “We are excited to launch the first Issuers on our new platform in the coming weeks.”
About Issuance Express
The Issuance Express capital-raising platform is a cost-effective mobile and desktop friendly solution for equity crowdfunding that allows investors to check-out in under 1-minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
The platform offers a white-label solution with a landing page that is self-hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting their raise, Issuers own the investor-relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital raising efforts to maximize funds received.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $300M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
Issuance is currently conducting its own self-hosted Reg D 506(c) offering, allowing accredited investors to invest in Issuance for a limited time. For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
