Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,192 in the last 365 days.

Leading Investment Platform, Issuance, Launches New Issuance Express Financing Solution

Issuance Express' Streamlined Investor Experience

Issuance Express is a cost-effective solution for regulation financings that allows investors to checkout in under 1 minute using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Issuance Express was designed to allow retail investors to checkout faster than any other platform in our industry.”
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading investment platform for regulation financings, is now offering its new Issuance Express capital-raising technology to issuers conducting regulation financings. The platform provides an end-to-end white-label solution for issuers including payment processing, broker-dealer integration, subscription document management, and investor support.

“Issuance Express was designed to allow retail investors to checkout faster than any other platform in our industry,” commented Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO. “Issuers using our platform will be able to customize their landing page and completely own their relationship with investors so they can optimize their marketing efforts and maximize capital raised. At one of the lowest platform costs with no retainers and no fees per investor, our solution will better position issuers for success by reducing their cost of capital and maximizing their return on marketing.”

The new platform is mobile and desktop friendly with a novel questionnaire flow that allows investors to check out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit Card, ACH, or Wire. Know Your Know Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks are fully integrated, automated, and invisible to the investor. This streamlined check-out process will increase conversion rates and drive overall marketing efficiency for issuers.

In addition, Issuance Express is a white-label solution that is hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting the platform, issuers own the investor relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital-raising efforts to maximize funds received.

Issuance remains agnostic to industry partners, allowing the issuers to choose the partners (broker-dealers, transfer agents, marketing agencies, etc.) that best suit their capital-raising strategy.

The Issuance Express platform has been built on a foundation of industry leadership and success. As a company, Issuance has an impressive track record with Regulation A financings, having helped clients raise over $250M to date, including multiple raises in excess of $25M and as high as $60M.

To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/schedule-demo.

About Issuance, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.

For more information, visit www.issuance.com.

For Investors:

Myra Group
Investor Relations
Evan@Issuance.com

For Issuers:

Hunter Nicholas
Issuance, Inc.
Hunter@Issuance.com

You just read:

Leading Investment Platform, Issuance, Launches New Issuance Express Financing Solution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.