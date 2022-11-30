Leading Investment Platform, Issuance, Launches New Issuance Express Financing Solution
Issuance Express is a cost-effective solution for regulation financings that allows investors to checkout in under 1 minute using Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Issuance Express was designed to allow retail investors to checkout faster than any other platform in our industry.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading investment platform for regulation financings, is now offering its new Issuance Express capital-raising technology to issuers conducting regulation financings. The platform provides an end-to-end white-label solution for issuers including payment processing, broker-dealer integration, subscription document management, and investor support.
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
“Issuance Express was designed to allow retail investors to checkout faster than any other platform in our industry,” commented Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO. “Issuers using our platform will be able to customize their landing page and completely own their relationship with investors so they can optimize their marketing efforts and maximize capital raised. At one of the lowest platform costs with no retainers and no fees per investor, our solution will better position issuers for success by reducing their cost of capital and maximizing their return on marketing.”
The new platform is mobile and desktop friendly with a novel questionnaire flow that allows investors to check out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit Card, ACH, or Wire. Know Your Know Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks are fully integrated, automated, and invisible to the investor. This streamlined check-out process will increase conversion rates and drive overall marketing efficiency for issuers.
In addition, Issuance Express is a white-label solution that is hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting the platform, issuers own the investor relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital-raising efforts to maximize funds received.
Issuance remains agnostic to industry partners, allowing the issuers to choose the partners (broker-dealers, transfer agents, marketing agencies, etc.) that best suit their capital-raising strategy.
The Issuance Express platform has been built on a foundation of industry leadership and success. As a company, Issuance has an impressive track record with Regulation A financings, having helped clients raise over $250M to date, including multiple raises in excess of $25M and as high as $60M.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/schedule-demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
For Investors:
Myra Group
Investor Relations
Evan@Issuance.com
For Issuers:
Hunter Nicholas
Issuance, Inc.
Hunter@Issuance.com