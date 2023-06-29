Issuance Expands Online Capital Raising Solution to Include Reg D 506(b) Offerings; Launches First Offering
With the launch of this new product, Issuance has brought its 1-minute investor checkout to traditional private capital raises.
The development was driven out of demand from numerous industry professionals who saw the potential of our platform and wanted to apply it to their traditional private capital raises.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading capital raising platform for equity crowdfunding, announces the expansion of its Issuance Express platform to include Reg D 506(b) offerings. The first client, a publicly traded issuer, has now launched its private capital raise, leveraging Issuance’s technology to support the funds collection and logistics processes.
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
"This new solution is a natural extension of our popular Reg D 506(c) product,” commented Darren Marble, Co-founder & CEO of Issuance. "The development was driven out of demand from numerous industry professionals who saw the potential of our platform and wanted to apply it to their traditional private capital raises. With this new product, Issuance can now serve a larger segment of the capital raising market across funds, public companies, and traditional private placements with its 'Equity Made Easy' solution.”
A Reg D 506(b) offering is often referred to as a traditional private placement. With the expansion of its services to this new offering type, Issuance is now serving a multi-trillion dollar market with its Issuance Express product. Issuance expects its 1-minute investor checkout and the seamless experience it offers investors to be as well received in traditional private capital markets as it has been in the equity crowdfunding industry.
“Compared to equity crowdfunding, traditional private capital raises typically have fewer investors, with larger check sizes. However, the expectation for a pain-free investment process remains for investors. By leveraging our capital raising technology, issuers can not only offer a better experience for their investors, but they can streamline and automate their back office closing processes, while keeping costs low,” continued Mr. Marble.
The launch of the Reg D 506(b) product follows an earlier announcement in May for the expansion of Issuance’s platform to include Reg CF offerings.
About Issuance Express
The Issuance Express capital-raising platform is a cost-effective mobile and desktop friendly solution for online capital raising that allows investors to check-out in under 1-minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
The platform offers a white-label solution with a landing page that is self-hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting their raise, Issuers own the investor-relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital raising efforts to maximize funds received.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit www.issuance.com/demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $300M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
Issuance is currently conducting its own self-hosted Reg D 506(c) offering, allowing accredited investors to invest in Issuance for a limited time. For more information, visit https://raise.issuance.com/.
