Little Kanawha Transit Facility to Open May 2

Page Content





Charleston-





West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell announce that the construction of the operations facility for the Little Kanawha Transit Authority (Little Kanawha Bus) in Calhoun County is now complete and will be officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, May 2, 2013.





Located at 6162 S. Calhoun Highway in Mt. Zion, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Secretary Mattox serving as the dedication speaker. The public is invited.





The project cost nearly $2.2 million and was paid entirely with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Funds. The contract was awarded to Danhill Construction Company of Gauley Bridge, WV.





Little Kanawha Bus had offices in Arnoldsburg, but had no in-house capabilities for vehicle maintenance. Along with providing those services, the new facility will have administrative offices, training rooms and in-door vehicle storage.





Little Kanawha Bus provides service in Calhoun, Roane and Jackson counties. For schedule information call 1-866-354-5522.



