Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,358 in the last 365 days.

Little Kanawha Transit Facility to Open May 2

Page Content


Charleston-


West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell announce that the construction of the operations facility for the Little Kanawha Transit Authority (Little Kanawha Bus) in Calhoun County is now complete and will be officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, May 2, 2013.


Located at 6162 S. Calhoun Highway in Mt. Zion, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Secretary Mattox serving as the dedication speaker. The public is invited.


The project cost nearly $2.2 million and was paid entirely with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Funds. The contract was awarded to Danhill Construction Company of Gauley Bridge, WV.


Little Kanawha Bus had offices in Arnoldsburg, but had no in-house capabilities for vehicle maintenance.  Along with providing those services, the new facility will have administrative offices, training rooms and in-door vehicle storage.


Little Kanawha Bus provides service in Calhoun, Roane and Jackson counties.  For schedule information call 1-866-354-5522.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Little Kanawha Transit Facility to Open May 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.