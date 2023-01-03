I-77 Northbound Lanes Reopen after Rockslide

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces that both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 at Mile Marker 3 are now open.





“It’s been a grueling week for our Division of Highways workers and the contractor as they worked around the clock to clean up the massive rockslide and detour traffic,” said Secretary Mattox. “We appreciate the patience of the I-77 travelers and commend all those who played a role in reopening this vital transportation artery.”





The stretch of I-77 was opened after crews did a final assessment of the hillside, checked for road damage and cleared the road of mud and debris.





The rockslide occurred the morning of Wednesday, March 20, prompting the DOH to close that section of the highway for a week. Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. worked to stabilize the hillside and haul away the fallen rock while dozens of DOH employees guided travelers through the detour.

