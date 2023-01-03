Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,358 in the last 365 days.

I-77 Northbound Lanes Reopen after Rockslide

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces that both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 at Mile Marker 3 are now open.


“It’s been a grueling week for our Division of Highways workers and the contractor as they worked around the clock to clean up the massive rockslide and detour traffic,” said Secretary Mattox. “We appreciate the patience of the I-77 travelers and commend all those who played a role in reopening this vital transportation artery.”


The stretch of I-77 was opened after crews did a final assessment of the hillside, checked for road damage and cleared the road of mud and debris.


The rockslide occurred the morning of Wednesday, March 20, prompting the DOH to close that section of the highway for a week. Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. worked to stabilize the hillside and haul away the fallen rock while dozens of DOH employees guided travelers through the detour.

​​


Brent Walker, Director of WVDOT Communications
(304) 558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

I-77 Northbound Lanes Reopen after Rockslide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.