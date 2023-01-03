Thomas Buford Pugh Bridge to Close Nightly for Repairs

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Thomas Buford Pugh Bridge (Prince Bridge) located on WV 41 at the Raleigh and Fayette County line will be closed nightly for repairs beginning on Monday, October 7th.





Closures will occur nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., October 7th through October 18th. The bridge will remain open during the daytime work hours, weekends, and ambulances will be permitted to use the bridge during the closure.





During the last routine inspection of the bridge, WVDOH crews discovered structural issues concerning the bridge deck that need to be addressed. While the needed repairs require temporary closure of the structure, the bridge is still deemed safe for travel.





Drivers will need to use an alternative route during the nightly closure. Attached is a list and map of detour options.



