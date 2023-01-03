DOH Seeking Comments on 6th Street Bridge Project in Mason County
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), in announcing the upcoming 6th Street Bridge project, is seeking comments on the bridge located on WV Route 62 over Crooked Creek in Mason County. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a 100 foot long, 8x6 foot precast concrete box culvert at the existing location and is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2016.
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov