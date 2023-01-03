Submit Release
DOH Seeking Comments on 6th Street Bridge Project in Mason County

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), in announcing the upcoming 6th Street Bridge project, is seeking comments on the bridge located on WV Route 62 over Crooked Creek in Mason County.  The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a 100 foot long, 8x6 foot precast concrete box culvert at the existing location and is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2016.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Monday, March 31, 2015.  Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

