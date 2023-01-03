Fayette Station Road Closed for Widening, Repairs and Paving Project

Page Content





Fayette County, WV-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that Fayette Station Road (CR82) in Fayetteville will be closed to through traffic on the South side of the New River, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.





The Fayette Station Road will be closed on Monday April 15, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday July 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. The closure is necessary for road widening, repairs and paving. The closure will start approximately 1 mile north of the intersection of CR82 and U.S. 19 to the Tunny Hunsaker Bridge, locally known as the Fayette Station Bridge, at milepost 4.61 over the New River. River access at the National Parks Service boat lunch, will be provided with two-way traffic on the north side of the New River.





WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.





The anticipated completion date for this project is July 28, 2019. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.







