Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,393 in the last 365 days.

Fayette Station Road Closed for Widening, Repairs and Paving Project

Page Content


Fayette County, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that Fayette Station Road (CR82) in Fayetteville will be closed to through traffic on the South side of the New River, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.


The Fayette Station Road will be closed on Monday April 15, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday July 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.  The closure is necessary for road widening, repairs and paving.  The closure will start approximately 1 mile north of the intersection of CR82 and U.S. 19 to the Tunny Hunsaker Bridge, locally known as the Fayette Station Bridge, at milepost 4.61 over the New River.  River access at the National Parks Service boat lunch, will be provided with two-way traffic on the north side of the New River.


WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.


The anticipated completion date for this project is July 28, 2019.  However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Fayette Station Road Closed for Widening, Repairs and Paving Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.