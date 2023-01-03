WVDOH to Begin Deck Replacements and an Overlay on 4 Bridges at I-77,79 Split

Page Content









The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, beginning Monday, April 15, travelers between the I-64/I77 split and the I-77/79 split, will experience a work zone and slow moving traffic as Highways replaces the decks on 3 overpass bridges, and an overlay on another, along I-77/79, just north of the I-64/77 split, in Charleston.



The contractor, Brayman Construction, will be replacing the decks of the Tom Williams Family overpass bridge over Garrison Avenue, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive, and the overpass bridge across Cora Street, in Charleston. The Spring Street overpass bridge will also be getting an overlay.



The first several weeks will be nighttime work, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., as crews begin removing barrier walls and shifting lanes. The crossover will be between Spring Street and Westmoreland bridges. While the overlay work on the Spring Street overpass bridge will require traffic to be reduced to two lanes, the bridge deck replacements will maintain two lanes in both directions throughout the project, utilizing both shoulders. Once traffic control is in place, the contractor will be working around the clock, 24/7 for the next 3-4 months.



The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind motorists to Just.Slow.Down when traveling in work zones.









