Highways commissioner visits Marshall County to evaluate road conditions

Following Gov. Jim Justice’s directive for the West Virginia Division of Highways to put an emphasis on maintenance activities on the secondary road system in Marshall County, Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, P.E. traveled to District 6 to meet with maintenance forces and assess the work being accomplished.

“Today I saw, firsthand, the condition of secondary roads in Marshall County, and the efforts our hard-working DOH crews are involved in,” Commissioner Wriston said. “There is no doubt, much work is needed in Marshall County, Preston County and the 53 other counties across West Virginia, and that is exactly what we are doing through Governor Justice’s Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.