Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,002 in the last 365 days.

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Dec.22

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued a new open meetings opinion.

Request: Did the Billings County Commission violate the open meetings laws when a quorum met in a series of smaller gatherings without providing notice to the public?

Conclusion: The Billings County Commissioners met individually with then North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos and discussed the Little Missouri Bridge, a potential county project. The Commission expressed no intent to circumvent the open meetings laws; however, intent is not a requirement. The Commission did purposefully meet, collectively involving a quorum, in order to discuss public business. Therefore, the Billings County Commission violated open meetings laws when it failed to provide notice of such meetings to the public.

You can view this opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/Legal-Opinions/2022-O-16.pdf

 

You just read:

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Dec.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.