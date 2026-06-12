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North Dakota Ethics Commission to Host Travel Disclosure Education Session

The North Dakota Ethics Commission has an upcoming educational opportunity for anyone wanting to learn about the new travel disclosure rules for public officials.

Event Information:

Name: Dakota Dilemmas: Roadmap to the Travel Rules

Date: June 16, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CDT

Details: In 2026, the North Dakota Ethics Commission adopted rules requiring public officials to disclose travel funded by third parties. The rules take effect on July 1, 2026. This presentation will walk through how the new rules will bring transparency and accountability to public officials’ travel.

This webinar has been approved for 1.0 ND CLE credit (general or ethics).

Register HERE or visit the Ethics Commission’s website (ethicscommission.nd.gov) to sign-up.

Please note, we are having technical issues with Teams and our registration page at this time. This is a known issue with Microsoft webinars and live events, and we are working with NDIT to navigate better solutions. If you encounter a blank page or one that does not load correctly, please try refreshing the page. Our test runs have shown good results with this additional step. If you are still unable to register for the learning session after refreshing the registration page, please reach out to Victoria at [email protected].

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North Dakota Ethics Commission to Host Travel Disclosure Education Session

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