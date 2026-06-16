Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Educator Experience visits Court

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Educator Experience program visited the Court on June 16, 2026.

The Educator Experience is a four-day program that places local middle and high school educators in experiential learning sessions with area employers. The goal is to expose teachers to the career opportunities available in the Bismarck-Mandan region so they can bring that knowledge back to their students.

As part of our "Introduction to Civic Leadership" day, educators had the opportunity to learn firsthand from Justice Douglas Bahr about the role of the judicial branch in state government and the importance of an independent court system. Participants gained valuable insight into how cases move through the courts, the responsibilities of the North Dakota Supreme Court, and the impact judicial decisions have on communities across our state.

The visit provided a unique behind-the-scenes look at the courtroom and encouraged meaningful discussion about civic engagement, government processes, and the real-world connections educators can bring back to their classrooms. Experiences like this help bridge the gap between education and community leadership while giving teachers a deeper understanding of the institutions that shape North Dakota.

Above, teachers from the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Educator Experience program take a photo in the Supreme Court courtroom with Justice Douglas Bahr (fourth from the right).

Justice Bahr discusses the relationship between the courts and the legislature in North Dakota.