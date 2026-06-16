Job Announcement - General Counsel Division Director

DIRECTOR OF THE GENERAL COUNSEL DIVISION

Position No.: 125-600

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Claire Ness, Chief Deputy Attorney General

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking a dynamic and experienced leader to serve as the General Counsel Division Director. This high-level role oversees a team of attorneys and staff, providing thoughtful supervision, mentorship, and professional development to support the success of the entire division.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker and a strong communicator who can champion the agency’s mission—especially in preparation for and throughout the legislative session. This leader will proactively guide attorneys on effective client communication to help prevent legal challenges before they arise.

This role requires deep expertise in state and federal law, Attorney General opinions regarding legal questions, contracts, open records and meetings, and administrative rules. The Division Director will stay ahead of legal and regulatory developments, including legislative changes, rulemaking efforts, and key court decisions, ensuring the team is well-informed and clients receive accurate, timely advice.

Successful candidates will demonstrate exceptional leadership abilities, sound judgment, critical thinking, open-mindedness, and a natural talent for problem-solving. This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated leader to make a meaningful impact on the State’s legal landscape.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family (with a wellness rider included), the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual leave and sick leave.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

This is an in-person position located in Bismarck, ND.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota is preferred.

2. Five years or more of legal experience is preferred.

3. Five years of experience supervising professional and administrative employees highly preferred.

4. Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated ability to manage detailed information efficiently and accurately.

5. Demonstrated leadership ability with strong skills in planning, organizing, coordinating, directing, and overseeing

6. High ethical standards.

7. Must be adept at reviewing and editing reports including affidavits of probable cause, search warrants, interview reports, and provide prosecution assistance when requested.

8. The ability to recognize and explain complex matters and to distinguish essential investigative data from non-essential.

9. Demonstrated excellent written and verbal communication skills.

10. Demonstrated ability to communicate tactfully and provide superior service.

11. Ability to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with co-workers, supervisors, employees, legislature, and the public.

12. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

13. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, consumer credit, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine the knowledge, skills, and ability to perform tasks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• Law School Transcripts and College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable)

The North Dakota Office of Attorney General prohibits candidates from plagiarizing any portion of their employment application and interview process to include responses to questions in which you must provide a narrative and/or verbal response. You must create your own responses originally and not copy or adapt them from other sources. While the North Dakota Office of Attorney General encourages you to create your narratives and interview responses with great care, including correct use of grammar and style, you are prohibited from using any artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-assisted tool, to include but not limited to ChatGPT during the interview process. Any information you provide during the application and interview process is subject to verification. The North Dakota Office of Attorney General will discontinue your candidacy if we find you have violated this prohibition on use of AI tools in the application and interview process.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: [email protected]; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

• Learn more about Office of Attorney General at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/

• Learn more about Employment Benefits at: https://www.nd.gov/omb/public/careers/team-nd-benefits

• Visit North Dakota State government: http://www.nd.gov

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.