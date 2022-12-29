The WAY Academy, Strengthening the Local Educational Ecosystem Through Christ
EINPresswire.com/ -- A recipient of the highly touted and competitive Drexel Fund, whose aim is to support new schools that strengthen educational ecosystems. The WAY Academy, located in Lake County, Florida is well on its way to narrowing the achievement and opportunity gaps for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
Founded by Dr. Charles Williams Jr. The WAY Academy is a Christ-centered, nonprofit private school in Lake County, Florida, set up to inspire all students to grow spiritually, academically, and athletically.
The joy and passion for the next generation and the love for Jesus has inspired Dr. Charles and his wife, Betsy, to create The WAY Academy. The vision began with the idea to build a school that reached all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status. A school that not only grows students in knowledge but in Godly character and healthy habits. By using sports, wellness, and a conscious effort to understand what motivates students to succeed, The WAY Academy is setting their graduates up for success.
Before you’re introduced to the true character of The WAY Academy through The Warrior Way, consider giving to their program through their website, where donations are sincerely appreciated. https://www.thewayacademy.net/give-now
The Warrior Way
Walk in faith - have courage
Affirm each other - be community
Responsible - have character
Respect others - show compassion
Integrity - committed to excellence
Overcome - be confident
Ready - connect & grow
