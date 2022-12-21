Informa Markets Uses Intent Data to Dramatically Increase Engagement for Its Customers
Bombora Company Surge® helps Informa customers cull huge contact lists, find new audiences
With demographic data alone, we were getting response rates of around 0.2%, but now with Bombora’s intent data, the rate often goes over 1% — sometimes as high as 2%.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK — Publishers looking to attract new customers and stand out from the crowd should look to Intent data from Bombora Company Surge®. That’s the word from Informa Markets, a global business that creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow.
— Informa Markets Audience and Data Management Director Len Roberto
Through more than 450 international B2B brands, Informa provides opportunities to engage, experience, and do business via live and virtual experiences, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. Informa Markets worked with Bombora to develop a strategy to form a targeted list of accounts for its customers. Bombora’s third-party Company Surge® Intent data helps Informa Markets discover which criteria-meeting accounts are currently researching the topics most relevant to their customers. Informa then cross-references that account list with its own first-party data to find the prospects most likely to respond.
“With demographic data alone, we were getting response rates of around 0.2%, but now with Bombora’s intent data, the rate often goes over 1% — sometimes as high as 2%,” said Informa Markets Audience and Data Management Director Len Roberto.
In fact, because of the success Informa’s customers saw with an intent-driven approach, Informa decided to use Intent data for its own internal marketing and prospecting processes — by searching for businesses that were currently researching digital and programmatic advertising.
“We actually got 10 times higher CTR on our intent-driven campaign, and an 18 times reduction in cost per click (CPC),” said Roberto. “That’s huge.”
“Like everyone else in business, publishers need to find good prospects,” said Bombora founder and CEO Erik Matlick. “Bombora Company Surge® allows publishers not only to see a list of accounts that are in market, but the Intent data provides direct access to the largest dataset of business firmographics and deep insights into composition and engagement behavior. We’re very gratified to learn that Bombora Company Surge® is benefiting the quality publishers who work with Informa Markets — and directly benefiting Informa Markets itself.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
