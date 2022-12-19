Interstate 89- South of Richmond Exit
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 in the area south of the Richmond exit is currently at a stop due to a motor vehicle crash. Troopers are on scene.
Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802.878.7111