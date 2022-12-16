RE: US Route 2 / Allen Road Grand Isle

The roadway is now back open at this time.

Please drive carefully.

VSP St. Albans

802.524.5993

Us Route 2 by Allen Road in Grand Isle is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

Sheriffs deputies, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP St. Albans

