Mirriad Announces Partnership With Scripps Networks
Multimedia Powerhouse Brings Diverse, Loyal Audiences and Timely Holiday Content to Mirriad Marketplace
Mirriad Advertising PLC (GBX:MIRI)NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, will bring content from the Scripps Networks portfolio of television networks and FAST channels ION and Bounce into the Mirriad in-content marketplace, enabling brands to access diverse audiences and premium content in upcoming new holiday movies and shows.
Scripps Networks will be able to use Mirriad’s platform to integrate brands and products across ION and Bounce, including in five new original holiday movies as well as in the blockbuster series, “Johnson,” and “Finding Happy” and the newly-announced comedy “Act Your Age” premiering in the spring of 2023. There are plans to expand the partnership to additional brands within the Scripps portfolio including Court TV and BounceXL.
“Mirriad’s in-content advertising solution allows us to create unique, immersive and meaningful new opportunities for our marketing partners both pre and post production,” said Jodi Chisarick, SVP and General Sales Manager, Scripps Networks.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Scripps Networks, a true leader in multi-platform television programming. The Scripps networks showcase some of the highest quality content available in the market and attract large, loyal and diverse audiences,” said Mark Melvin, EVP Americas at Mirriad.
Scripps Networks is the newest media partner of Mirriad and will immediately be part of Mirriad’s vast holiday marketplace. In-content advertising is especially valuable during the holiday season when brands are fighting against a crush of competing messages. The in-content advertising solution places brands in the program, allowing brands to engage with their viewers in scenes that won’t be skipped or ignored. Nielsen data showed that Mirriad’s in-content advertising during the 2021 holiday season was able to deliver approximately 130 million additional impressions, a significant advantage for advertisers in the busiest advertising season of the year. The audience reach was also 39% higher than in the equivalent TV spot breaks in the same content.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
