More than $330,000 awarded from Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program

Posted on: December 13, 2022


AMES, Iowa – Dec. 13, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved more than $330,000 in grant funding for one transportation infrastructure-related development project under the Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System (LIFTS) program.

The LIFTS program provides grants for projects that help meet the changing demands of Iowa’s multimodal freight system. The program provides funding for freight projects that have economic and public benefit by enhancing the shipment of freight but are typically ineligible for state or federal highway funding. This project will assist in railroad tie rehabilitation of the Iowa Southern Railway based out of Centerville, Iowa in Appanoose County. 

 Following is the list of LIFTS projects approved by the Commission. 

Project

Grant

ISRY Tie Rehabilitation Project

$330,935

Total recommended funding

$330,935

For more information, contact: Tammy Nicholson at 515-239-1052 or 
Tamara.nicholson@iowadot.us

