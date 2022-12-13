Account Media Drives More B2B Engagement With Bombora Company Surge®
Audience churn drops, too: Customers see a 10–15% increase in open rates and 20–25% increase in conversions
We see a 10–15% increase in open rates and a 20–25% increase in conversions when we use Bombora Company Surge® — but there are so many more benefits beyond just these metrics.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations looking for high-quality business-to-business leads should look to Account Media — especially now that it’s armed with Bombora Company Surge®. That’s the word from Account Media’s happy customers.
— Account Media CEO and Founder Matthew Rhoades-Brown
Account Media partners exclusively with B2B publishers and demand providers by implementing strategic demand-generation strategies through access to its highly engaged B2B audiences. Powered by Bombora’s Data Co-op and Company Surge®, Intent data gives B2B companies visibility into their target accounts’ online behavior and content consumption across third-party sites. Not only can businesses identify when target accounts are in research mode, they are also able to get a clear understanding of the products and services buyers are browsing.
“Readers are the lifeblood of our business,” said Account Media CEO and Founder Matthew Rhoades-Brown. “Once someone decides to unsubscribe, we are unable to speak to them again, so it’s essential we deliver them the right messaging at the right time.”
Rhoades-Brown noted that B2B buyers spend over 60% of their purchasing process gathering and synthesizing information. Many suffer from buyer fatigue. Few publishers or lead providers focus on the buyer. Account Media made that focus a core value.
In order to generate higher-quality leads for its customers and deliver more value to its audience, Account Media took an intent-based approach to content distribution. Now, when a customer brings Account Media a new account-based marketing (ABM) campaign, the company uses Bombora Company Surge® Intent data to prioritize the target account list (TAL).
“Once we see which accounts are actively researching related topics, we create a priority list to engage the most high-priority, in-market accounts,” said Rhoades-Brown. “We see a 10–15% increase in open rates and a 20–25% increase in conversions when we use Bombora Company Surge® over a ‘spray-and-pray’ outreach strategy, but there are so many more benefits beyond just these metrics — we’re seeing more loyalty from our audience, lower unsubscribe rates, fewer complaint rates, and so on.”
“Increasing efficiency in business communication has been one of our goals from the beginning,” said Bombora founder and CEO Erik Matlick. “We’re pleased to learn how well our data works for Account Media and its customers, and we will continue to strive to help agencies, enterprises, and the B2B market target accounts more accurately.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Account Media
We work exclusively with B2B publishers and lead gen providers. Our mission and purpose is to make sure you deliver on your clients’ demand goals. By partnering with Account Media, you can focus on your business and customers while we use our resources to deliver for you and your clients. That’s what successful, productive partnerships are all about. Visit us at https://accountmedia.com/ .
