Mood Media Completes Integration of its Proprietary CMS Platform, Mood Harmony, with BrightSign
The Mood Harmony content management system now supports BrightSign’s market-leading digital signage playersAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mood Media, the world's leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide, announced today it has completed integration of its proprietary CMS platform, called Mood Harmony, with BrightSign's market-leading digital signage players. The integration brings together BrightSign’s advanced ecosystem of media players and Mood’s industry-leading Harmony platform to enable Enterprise brands to build more immersive, digitally advanced shopping environments.
Mood Harmony is an all-in-one, centralized, mobile-friendly, audio and visual content management system (CMS) that Mood customers can use to create, distribute and manage all in-store media content across multiple services and locations via one simple login. The platform offers real-time access to device connectivity, content scheduling and tech/field service management, thereby simplifying operations and program management. This newest integration with BrightSign supports Mood’s ongoing efforts to make Mood Harmony a hardware-agnostic software solution, which in turn gives its customers greater choice and flexibility.
"We've had a long-standing relationship with BrightSign for more than 10 years,” said Trey Courtney, Chief Products and Partnership Officer at Mood Media. “We’ve now taken that relationship a step further by integrating Mood Harmony with BrightSign’s OS platform, so our customers can leverage the advanced features of the Harmony CMS with BrightSign's advanced player ecosystem. With the ability to integrate Mood Harmony into any BrightSign HD224 player or higher, this also means Enterprise brands have a low-cost conversion path to enhanced security and stability."
“Our goal at BrightSign is to set new standards for networked digital signage applications,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “BrightSign and Mood Media share a commitment to quality, ease-of-use and versatility for our customers, and this newest integration supports that continued effort.”
About Mood Media
Mood Media is the world’s leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide. Our fully integrated solutions leverage advanced digital technology, curated and original creative content, and design expertise to make every shopping and guest experience more personal and more engaging. Serving more than 500,000 customer locations in more than 140 countries, we reach over 150 million consumers each day. For more information, please visit: www.us.moodmedia.com.
About BrightSign®
BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XC5 players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign’s products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology. For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz.
