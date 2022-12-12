Submit Release
Monday, December 12

Carter Renee wears a face mask and shield while coloring a client's hair in their backyard on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. After the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Renee created an outdoor patio hair salon at their home and also travels to cut and color clients' hair in their backyards and outdoor spaces.

Health officials say it is time to mask up
If you’ve been a little lax with masking over the past few months, health officials in Washington state are urging a change in behavior. Dozens of hospital leaders and county health officers from around the state are urging people to once again become diligent about masking in public indoor spaces. “This joint statement from a broad coalition of public health and healthcare professionals is an indication of our shared level of concern. We hope people share that concern and do what they can to help reduce the risk of this situation becoming even worse over the coming weeks,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, and a signatory to the joint statement, said via email. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

The Senate Chamber sits empty in advance of the 2021 Legislative session at the Capitol in Olympia.

Traffic stops and qualified immunity: How one group wants to change policing this session
Police accountability advocates are hoping to convince the 2023 Washington state legislature to limit traffic safety stops, which they say disproportionately target communities of color and low-income people, and have escalated into tragic results. WCPA members were joined at a news conference by families of people who were killed by police, as well as Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, new Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, and Enoka Herat with the ACLU of Washington. WCPA has worked with lawmakers over the past several legislative sessions on new police accountability laws such as legislation that prevents police officers from using chokeholds or neck restraints and legislation that created the Office of Independent Investigations to review incidents involving police officers. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Ted S. Warren)

Dinosaurs, drug laws and police pursuits on lawmaker to-do lists
Honoring Suciasaurus rex, celebrating Chinese-Americans, reining in the state schools superintendent and making drug possession a felony again are on the to-do list for lawmakers next year. Whether they get these done in the rapidly approaching 2023 legislative session is another matter. Legislators have begun pre-filing bills for introduction on the first day, Jan. 9. They’ll then have the rest of the 105-day session to get them through both chambers and onto the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

Aberdeen Daily World
Central Grays Harbor police departments to hold citizen’s academy

Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Same-sex marriage has strengthened state, U.S.
Editorial: In Our View: Success of climate plan depends on hard work

Everett Herald
Except recounts, midterm election is all wrapped up (Shavers)
Boeing knew of ‘elevated’ miscarriage rate in ’80s, but followup fizzled
Comment: State homeless audit loses sight of who’s being served
Comment: Avoid ‘tripledemic’ with familiar steps: shots, masks
Comment: Expand child tax credit, but strengthen it first
Editorial: Dire nursing shortage needs range of efforts, stat!

News Tribune
Pierce County has an affordable housing crisis. A new sales tax can help solve it
‘Everybody’s getting sick.’ Masks recommended now with surging respiratory illnesses
Tacoma’s mayor agrees with the county prosecutor about crime — but it’s not that simple

Olympian
Thurston County plans to spend more money than it collects in 2023. Here’s why
3 things you need to know about Monday’s Port of Olympia commission meeting

Peninsula Daily News
Sequim schools seek funding for vocational facility on campus (Wellman)
Respiratory illness hits Peninsula hard

Puget Sound Business Journal
Year-end bonus season is coming — but there’s a big catch
Seattle metro ranks among top 5 in U.S. for immigrant success
How workers are hedging their bets ahead of a potential recession

Seattle Times
At 1st anniversary, Starbucks, union workers face reality check
HUD deputy secretary talks homelessness in Seattle and where she’s seeing progress
More ‘forever chemicals’ found in WA drinking water as cleanup costs mount
Editorial: More teacher diversity is better for students, but it could be costly
Opinion: Is WA doing enough on higher education reform?

Skagit Valley Herald
Masks again advised by Skagit County health officer
Service industry bracing for increase in minimum wage

Spokesman Review
Covenant project unearths the threads of historical housing discrimination in Washington
The Lummi Nation in northwest Washington is part of a push to give Native Americans more control over food assistance program
Washington wildlife commission toils to get through its slate amid pointed input from public

Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Walla Walla hires first woman as city manager

Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County
Yakima City Council to rank projects for potential ARPA fund awards
Yakima County’s two top cops disagree over benefits of regional crime lab

KING 5 TV (NBC)
Investigation finds multiple ‘likely’ instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Sheriff Ed Troyer’s false-reporting trial continues Monday with cross-examination

KUOW Public Radio
KXLY (ABC)
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
City of Spokane launching fully-city snow response operations

NW Public Radio
Captains of big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help endangered orcas 
California legal decision could impact Washington law banning private detention of immigrants

Q13 TV (FOX)
‘Quiet Sound’ program offers hope for Southern Resident killer whales

Crosscut
Why can’t WA rail workers use state sick leave? (Kuderer)

MyNorthwest
Doctor urges parents to get young kids vaccinated with updated COVID booster
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Avian flu outbreak kills 700 waterfowl around Skagit Bay

West Seattle Blog
FOLLOWUP: Raised center divider installed along Harbor/Alki

