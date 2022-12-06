Mood Media Celebrates Success of Mcomm Group’s Mfr/Dealer In-Store Media Programs
Four-year partnership benefits Mcomm Group's dealer customer network with brand messaging through digital signage, on-hold messaging, and CMS solutions
Mood Media is excited to support Mcomm Group to help the company’s customers schedule and manage their marketing messaging and programming at hundreds of distributor locations across North America.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mood Media, the world’s leading experiential media company that maximizes the customer experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide, announces a successful four-year collaboration with Mcomm Group, a channel-marketing firm executing programmatic marketing for independent sales and distribution partners for heavy equipment manufacturers. Through this partnership, Mood Media supports Mcomm Group’s goal of sharing up-to-date libraries of branded product, promotional, and other related marketing content, messaging, and data streams quickly through digital signage hardware, on-hold messaging, and online content management systems.
— Jeff Cottom, vice president at Mood Media
“Mood Media is excited to support Mcomm Group with products and services that help the company’s customers schedule and manage their marketing messaging and programming across store-specific touchpoints at hundreds of distributor locations across North America,” said Jeff Cottom, vice president at Mood Media. “Our goal is to elevate customer experiences across brand footprints and help ensure all information is consistent and up to date.”
Mcomm Group prides itself on developing cohesive relationships with dealer networks in the agricultural, construction, material handling, and other heavy equipment industries where Mood Media’s hardware and service solutions can be seen and heard in dealer showrooms and locations.
In addition to providing high-quality digital signage at these dealerships, Mcomm Group also taps Mood Media to record on-hold messaging content, including corporate announcements and location-specific equipment promotions, to help communicate and engage both customers and employees with the latest in products, promotions, and mfr. brand and relevant industry data.
Additionally, Mcomm Group incorporates Mood Harmony, a content management system through which it can manage all content across media channels and locations. By using Mood Harmony, Mcomm Group can keep all dealerships up to date more efficiently and effectively.
“We’re helping drive the speed of message to market,” said Charlie Callaway, president of Mcomm Group. “With Mood, we were able to cut the cost of the program and improve the data integrations we need to drive timely, branded, promotional, and industry-related programming at the point of customer contact. Mood Harmony in particular has been fantastic. It’s user friendly and great for uploading and managing all our content and messaging playlists. We have improved and increased participation in this 12-year program more in the past four years with the switch to Mood Media vs. our prior third-party partner. We continue to innovate, with their help, to bring easy, best-practice-driven, and turnkey programs to our client base.”
About Mood Media
Mood Media is the world’s leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide. Our fully integrated solutions leverage advanced digital technology, curated and original creative content, and design expertise to make every shopping and guest experience more personal and more engaging. Serving more than 500,000 customer locations in more than 140 countries, we reach over 150 million consumers each day. For more information, please visit www.us.moodmedia.com
About Mcomm Group
Mcomm Group, Inc., was founded in 2002 with a simple mission: bridge the gap between corporate marketing and independent sales functions. Mcomm continues to work toward this vision with proven workflows and programs that support manufacturers and their sales and distribution channels. Over time, Mcomm becomes the constant between the manufacturer and distributor channel. They help continuously increase customer awareness at the top of the funnel, improve workflow and engagement tactics nurturing prospects down the funnel, and ultimately drive qualified leads into customers’ relationship management systems. For more information, please visit www.mcommgroup.com
Warren Pickett
WIT Strategy
+1 970-481-0165
email us here