Shepard Exposition Services Appoints Kevin Bird as CEO and Steve Margos as COO
Bird Will Guide Company Direction While Margos Will Drive Operational SuccessATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepard Exposition Services, a full-service event production company, has appointed Kevin Bird as CEO and Steve Margos as COO.
“Kevin’s long-standing career in the industry and business development brings the strategy, vision and leadership that will lead Shepard toward continued growth for many years to come,” said Carl F. Mitchell, Executive Chairman at Shepard. ”And Steve will be a catalyst for Shepard's continued success based on his experience, commitment and ambition to make us the most operationally sound business for our customers and employees."
In his new role, Bird will provide the overall guidance and direction for Shepard, establishing the corporate vision and execution to ensure the company is living up to its values for its customers, employees and community.
Bird will work closely with Shepard associates in all areas to drive Shepard’s success as a forward-thinking, trusted partner that provides the products and solutions that event and meeting organizers need today and tomorrow.
“I am delighted to be leading Shepard into a new year and a new era as we continue to serve our customers and add the structure and support to meet their needs,” said Bird. “As a values-driven, service-oriented company, we stand by our established principles every day to direct what we do and how we do it.”
Bird will work alongside Margos, who as COO will make certain that Shepard delivers on its promise to customers and employees.
Margos will not only be responsible for leading efforts toward customer-facing operations and vendor relationships, but will also guide the strategy to power Shepard with a highly efficient and effective internal operational process.
“Shepard operates on the strength of its employees, and I’m delighted to serve as COO and help make sure that we’re using our internal and external resources in the most effective ways possible,” said Margos. “I am thrilled to play a key role as Shepard continues to be a solid partner, known for its personal touch, professionalism and can-do culture.”
For more information on the team behind Shepard serving its community, customers and partners, visit Shepard’s Web site.
About Shepard Exposition Services
Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company, providing solutions for corporate events, trade shows, conferences, and exhibits. The company has been creating engaging experiences since 1905 and built its business on a foundation of customer service. From dynamic designs and experiences to elevated branding, Shepard relentlessly delivers white-glove service to make the biggest impact on customers. The company offers a broad portfolio of top-tier technology, marketing services, digital solutions and more through its robust partner network. By combining in-house capabilities and commitment to quality service, Shepard provides a personalized experience to customers. Shepard’s services include event strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, audio visual services and production and entertainment. For more information, please visit shepardes.com.
