Issuance Expands Into the Canadian Capital Markets Through Partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Issuance Partners with the CSE as Approved Service Provider

As an approved service provider, Issuance will have increased visibility to issuers and offer preferred rates to increase its position in the Canadian market.

As one of the limited number of platforms approved by the CSE as a recommended service provider for issuers, we believe this supports our position as one of the top platforms in the space.” — Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO