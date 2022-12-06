Issuance Expands Into the Canadian Capital Markets Through Partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
As an approved service provider, Issuance will have increased visibility to issuers and offer preferred rates to increase its position in the Canadian market.
As one of the limited number of platforms approved by the CSE as a recommended service provider for issuers, we believe this supports our position as one of the top platforms in the space.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading investment platform for regulation financings, has become an endorsed service-provider partner of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Through this partnership, Issuance will offer preferred rates for CSE-listed companies, including reduced onboarding fees. As a result, Issuance will have increased visibility to Canadian issuers who are interested in conducting regulation financings through the CSE directories and communications.
“We are excited to become a partner of the CSE, an exchange known for supporting entrepreneurs in Canada,” commented Darren Marble, Issuance Co-Founder & CEO. “As one of the limited number of platforms approved by the CSE as a recommended service provider for issuers, we believe this supports our position as one of the top platforms in the space.”
“We are pleased to welcome Issuance to CSE’s list of approved-service providers. This platform provides issuers with a unique tool that issuers can now leverage in their respective capital raising journeys,” commented CSE’s VP of Listings Development, James Black.
Issuance views the Canadian capital markets as an underserved, high-growth market, while the media has frequently dubbed Vancouver, British Columbia as “The Silicon Valley of the North”. As more high-quality companies and their talent move north, they will bring fresh ideas as they look to build the next Amazon, Google, or Shopify, and that will bring a need for growth capital.
“With equity crowdfunding limited in Canada as compared to the United States, we continue to see a growing number of Canadian issuers looking south to raise capital from both accredited and non-accredited investors,” continued Mr. Marble. “The CSE has served these entrepreneurs well, and we at Issuance look forward to doing the same.”
Issuance recently launched its new platform, Issuance Express. This capital-raising platform is a cost-effective mobile and desktop friendly solution for regulation financings that allows investors to check-out in under 1-minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
Issuance Express is a white-label solution that is hosted by the issuer and fully-customizable, enabling a seamless experience for investors. By self-hosting the platform, issuers own the investor-relationship from the first touch, have complete control over their marketing funnel, and can better optimize their capital raising efforts to maximize funds received.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/schedule-demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
