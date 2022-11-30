Carolina Refractories, Inc. expanding operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carolina Refractories, Inc., a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, today announced plans to expand its operations in Horry County. The company’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1986, Carolina Refractories, Inc. is a leading supplier of monolithic refractories, which consists of unshaped material that is resistant to decomposition by extreme temperatures, across the United States and around the world. The company manufactures and supplies refractory products, serving the steel, aluminum, cement, foundry, incineration, power and paper industries.

Located at Ascott Valley Industrial Park in Conway, Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s expansion will include the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot facility, which will include state-of-the-art monolithic refractory manufacturing equipment and a new precast shape division to manufacture precast refractory shapes.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Carolina Refractories, Inc. team should visit SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

“Carolina Refractories, Inc. is extremely excited to announce our latest investment in Horry County and the state of South Carolina. This new plant will provide superior products and services to our customers, and we are excited to begin construction.” -Carolina Refractories, Inc. Vice President of Precast and Sales Lee Whaley

“When companies like Carolina Refractories, Inc. continue to grow in the state, it’s further proof that we have the business-friendly environment where companies succeed. Congratulations to Carolina Refractories, Inc. on their expansion, and we wish them continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud of Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s growth in Horry County. Our state continues to benefit from a diverse economy that provides unique opportunities for citizens, and we look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Horry County strives to welcome businesses in our area and support our existing industry. Carolina Refractories, Inc., is an example of success for both the company and our county. We continue to invest in our industry as they diversify our economy. Congratulations to Carolina Refractories, Inc. on your expansion and we are thankful to have you as part of team Horry." -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

