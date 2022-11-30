Wednesday, November 30

Cantwell pushes to clear Boeing’s final 737 MAX models, with conditions

In what could be good news for Boeing, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell on Tuesday circulated draft legislation that would clear the way for the final two Boeing 737 MAX models to enter service without changes to the Renton-assembled aircraft. The Washington Democrat’s legislative amendment would remove the deadline in a 2020 law that threatens to force Boeing to substantially change the crew alerting systems on the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models to get them certified to fly passengers. In an interview, Cantwell said her amendment, while letting the MAX 7 and MAX 10 move forward, also includes conditions that would require all airlines to retrofit two significant safety enhancements on the MAX 8 and MAX 9 models currently in service. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

U. S. to Pay Millions to Move Tribes Threatened by Climate Change

The Biden administration will give three Native tribes $75 million to move away from coastal areas or rivers, one of the nation’s largest efforts to date to relocate communities that are facing an urgent threat from climate change. The three communities — two in Alaska, and one in Washington State — will each get $25 million to move their key buildings onto higher ground and away from rising waters, with the expectation that homes will follow. The federal government will give eight more tribes $5 million each to plan for relocation. Continue reading at The New York Times. (Emily Farnsworth)

WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details

Countering climate legislation passed by state Democrats in the last several years, state GOP leaders announced a proposal on Tuesday for a new energy plan leading into the 2023 legislative session. Sen. Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, and Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, told McClatchy Tuesday that this is the first time as a state lawmaker that he’s ever seen a proposal by Republicans that seeks solutions for the climate crisis. “I think they’ve seen the voters speak repeatedly that they want the Legislature to take action on climate to protect our state from the harm that’s coming and I’m encouraged that while it isn’t a plan that meets the needs I think we have for the state, that they’re at least presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Liias said. During the 2022 legislative session, Liias spearheaded the nearly $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” package that provided historic and sustainable investments in transit around the state. Continue reading at The Olympian.

