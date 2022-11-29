Senate Resolution 389 Printer's Number 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - equality led to his election to the House of Representatives, in
which he served from 1979 to 1980, and to his election to the
Senate in 1980, where he served until 1984; and
WHEREAS, While in the Senate, Senator Street became chair of
the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee, vice chair of the
Community and Economic Development Committee and served as a
member of the Finance Committee and the Law and Justice
Committee; and
WHEREAS, Senator Street made political power accessible to
small businesses, people of color, the homeless and working
families that had long been deprived of housing and equal
opportunities; and
WHEREAS, Senator Street fought to break down barriers and
visualized ways that government could work for everyday people
by enacting change through policy regardless of political
affiliation; and
WHEREAS, As a legislator, Senator Street's public policies
were decades before their time, advocating for socioeconomic
causes, including gaming, funding seniors through the lottery
and the legalization of cannabis; and
WHEREAS, After serving in the Senate, Senator Street remained
a fighter for the poor and dreamed of ending the violence that
plagues the City of Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Senator Street was married to the late Zella Stacey
Fordham and they had three children, Rene Street Toppin, T.
Milton Street, Jr., and Kevin LaMar Street; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and achievements of
the Honorable T. Milton Street, Sr., and express heartfelt
condolences to his family.
20220SR0389PN2022 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29