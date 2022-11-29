Senate Resolution 389 Printer's Number 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 29 - equality led to his election to the House of Representatives, in

which he served from 1979 to 1980, and to his election to the

Senate in 1980, where he served until 1984; and

WHEREAS, While in the Senate, Senator Street became chair of

the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee, vice chair of the

Community and Economic Development Committee and served as a

member of the Finance Committee and the Law and Justice

Committee; and

WHEREAS, Senator Street made political power accessible to

small businesses, people of color, the homeless and working

families that had long been deprived of housing and equal

opportunities; and

WHEREAS, Senator Street fought to break down barriers and

visualized ways that government could work for everyday people

by enacting change through policy regardless of political

affiliation; and

WHEREAS, As a legislator, Senator Street's public policies

were decades before their time, advocating for socioeconomic

causes, including gaming, funding seniors through the lottery

and the legalization of cannabis; and

WHEREAS, After serving in the Senate, Senator Street remained

a fighter for the poor and dreamed of ending the violence that

plagues the City of Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Senator Street was married to the late Zella Stacey

Fordham and they had three children, Rene Street Toppin, T.

Milton Street, Jr., and Kevin LaMar Street; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and achievements of

the Honorable T. Milton Street, Sr., and express heartfelt

condolences to his family.

20220SR0389PN2022 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29