Bombora Bolsters Executive Talent, Adding Jeff Marcoux as CMO and Elena Drozd as VP of Data Science
Current CMO and GM Marc Johnson promoted to COO to guide B2B Intent data leader to next stage of growthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has hired Jeff Marcoux as Chief Marketing Officer and Elena Drozd, Ph.D, as Vice President of Data Science. Marc Johnson, the current CMO & GM, will shift to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
Marcoux, a veteran marketer who has twice worked with Bombora as a customer, has been working closely with Bombora’s marketing team as a consultant for the past year. Prior to that, he was Head of Product & Vertical Marketing at Icertis. He has also held leadership roles at TTEC and Microsoft. Marcoux is also a professor of marketing at Oregon State University, teaching advanced digital marketing and demand generation courses.
Drozd joins Bombora from Oracle, where she most recently served as Senior Director, Data Science & Advanced Analytics. Across more than 16 years with Oracle, Drozd built and managed a global team of data scientists, data engineers, and marketing analysts. At Bombora, she will oversee the proprietary and patented methods and models that make Bombora the only company to witness the complete buyer’s journey across its data cooperative.
Johnson joined Bombora as CMO & GM in 2016 and has built the company into the most widely known and respected brand in the B2B data space by making the Company Surge® product synonymous with Intent data. As COO, he will focus on alignment and operational efficiency across the company.
“Data has never been more important to the sales and marketing professions, and Bombora plays an important role in helping B2B organizations unlock their potential through insights,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “As former customers, both Jeff and Elena have seen firsthand how our unique product can drive results across an enterprise. Meanwhile, Marc has been instrumental in the company’s growth, in terms of both reputation and the bottom line. These are three incredibly critical roles and I’m grateful to have such exceptional talent and experience to add to our organization.”
The new hires come on the heels of a strong year that saw Bombora recognized by some of the advertising and technology world’s biggest awards. In November, the company was the gold winner for the top small- and medium-sized business marketing program in the 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards from Momentum ITSMA. Earlier this year, Bombora was named one of AdExchanger’s 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players. The company was also a finalist in the Digiday Technology Awards in the Best Data Team category and the Adweek 2022 Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
