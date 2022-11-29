Memristor Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth and Forecast by 2027

Memristor Market Global Report 2022-2027

The global memristor market size reached US$ 119.73 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1,728.26 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 52.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Memristor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global memristor market reached a value of US$ 119.73 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,728.26 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 52.50% during 2022-2027.

What is memristor?

A memristor, also called ReRAM, refers to a non-volatile electronic memory device with variable electrical resistance. It depends on cell resistance for storing information that remains saved even if equipment lose power. A memristor is fast, reliable, stable, etc. Consequently, it is extensively utilized to enable modern computing and memory device technologies, including nano electronic memories and neuromorphic computing architectures. Presently, electronics based on memristors find wide-ranging applications in on-chip memory and storage, biologically inspired computing, in-memory computing, etc., across countries.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major drivers for the memristor market?

The escalating demand for portable and miniature electronics is primarily driving the memristor market. Additionally, the increasing product adoption as alternatives to flash memories, owing to its various benefits, such as compact size, high retention, enhanced endurance, three-dimensional (3D) design capabilities, fast reading and writing speed, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of data centers in several industries, including information and technology (IT), healthcare, telecommunications, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising investments in R&D activities to develop innovative transparent electronics that rely on memristors for storage purposes are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of automation in industrial processes is augmenting the use of robots, which is anticipated to fuel the memristor market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global memristor market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

• Molecular and Ionic Film Memristor

o Titanium Dioxide Memristor

o Polymeric Memristor

o Others

• Spin Based and Magnetic Memristor

o Spintronic Memristor

o Spin Torque Transfer (STT) MRAM

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Electronics

• IT and Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Avalanche Technology

• Crossbar Inc.

• Everspin Technologies Inc.

• Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution (Fujitsu Limited)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Knowm Inc.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Weebit Nano.

