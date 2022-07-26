Cash Logistics Market Size 2022-27: Global Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cash Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cash logistics market reached a value of US$ 19.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

Cash logistics refers to a service provided by third-party organizations to financial institutions for managing the physical movement and storage of currency notes and other valuables. It primarily consists of ATM services, cash management, cash in transit, etc. Cash logistics ensures safe and secure transportation of cash, movement of bullion and coins, ATM replenishment and maintenance, and cash processing, including counting, sorting, packaging, counterfeit verification, etc. It also enables cost-effective and efficient branch-level supply chain automation. Consequently, cash logistics finds extensive application across numerous establishments, such as financial institutions, retailers, hospitality, government agencies, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cash Logistics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing demand for an integrated platform that lowers the complication of cash management, on account of the elevating usage of bank services across countries, is primarily driving the cash logistics market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of automated branch operation is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating cash circulation levels and the increasing number of ATMs, owing to the expanding global population, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the development of banking facilities in remote areas and the escalating integration of advanced technologies in these services, including Business Intelligence (BI), cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), etc., are anticipated to stimulate the cash logistics market over the forecasted period.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cash-logistics-market/requestsample

Global Cash Logistics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cash in Transit Solutions Pty Ltd, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., Fiserv Inc., G4S Limited (Allied Universal), GardaWorld Corporation, General Secure Logistic Services, Loomis AB, MPS Global Security Group, Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S.A (Gubel S.L.), SIS Limited and The Brink's Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service, mode of transit and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Cash Management

• Cash-In-Transit

• ATM Services

Breakup by Mode of Transit:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by End User:

• Financial Institutions

• Retailers

• Government Agencies

• Hospitality

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://tinyurl.com/2p8mfntz

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Football Sportswear Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/28ypt3at

Foam Blowing Agents Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/ac6rte76

Personal Finance Software Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/mr3m4t8u

Selective Laser Sintering Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/4xkvwayb

Disposable Syringes Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/trm5jfp3

Serverless Architecture Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/ycy6hpev

Gate Driver IC Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/bdfwfua7

Serious Games Market Report 2022-2027: https://tinyurl.com/5n94pjwr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.