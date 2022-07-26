Watch Market Overview 2022-2027: Industry Research Report, Share, Size, Trends Price and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Watch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global watch market size reached US$ 66.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 93.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

A watch is a portable timepiece containing a case, dial, crown, strap, crystal, lugs, and hands, which is carried in a pocket or worn around the wrist. It is assembled using precious metals, such as silver, gold, and platinum, and ornamented with jewels, including rubies and diamonds. Watches can be of various kinds, such as quartz, mechanical, solar, kinetic, chronometer, spring drive, analog, digital, etc. These devices add a sophisticated and elegant look to the style and personality of an individual. As a result, watches are extensively available in online or offline retail stores and are worn by men, women, children, etc., across the globe.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Watch Market Trends and Drivers:

The emerging fast fashion trends and the growing popularity of premium accessories as a status symbol are primarily driving the watch market. Besides this, the escalating demand for smart connected devices and the increasing consumer reliance on smartphones are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of luxury pilot watches among aviation professionals to assist them with mid-flight aeronautical calculations, such as wind correction angle and fuel consumption, is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the development of custom-made watches and the expanding e-commerce industry are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating product utilization to provide insightful information about the overall health of the user and track the nutritional intake of individuals, on account of the inflating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, is expected to bolster the watch market in the coming years.

Global Watch Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Apple Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Movado Group Inc., Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Holdings Corporation, The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Company Limited and Xiaomi Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, price range, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Quartz

• Mechanical

Breakup by Price Range:

• Low-Range

• Mid-Range

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online Retail Stores

• Offline Retail Stores

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

