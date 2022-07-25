Telecom Cloud Market Size 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Global Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Telecom Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global telecom cloud market reached a value of US$ 27.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 88.43 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 20.70% during 2022-2027.

Telecom cloud defines the transition in the telecommunication industry from traditional machine-based landline services to cloud computing services. It efficiently ensures the usage of networking resources, provides limitless network capacity to manage uncertain data growth and extends an improved customer experience. It offers instant technical and profitable business values with minimal management efforts or service provider interaction. Additionally, it eases storage virtualization, diminishes the cost of infrastructure, servers and networks, and allows efficient sharing of resources.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising adoption of telecom cloud by the telecommunication organizations to migrate to the internet and eliminate the need for costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world represents one of the primary factors driving the market. In addition to this, the rising awareness about the telecom cloud among enterprises and the lesser operational and administrative costs are inducing the market growth. Along with this, the rapid increase in the number of individuals working from home and obtaining online education is also escalating the demand for telecom cloud solutions. Besides this, the increasing utilization of data and the demand for over-the-top (OTT) cloud services are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the key players are emphasizing the launch of industry-specific real-time (webRTC) solutions and services to reach the rising demands for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions. Other growth-inducing factors are the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, technological developments, rising digitalization trends, and the need for virtual environments.

Global Telecom Cloud Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), BT Group plc, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corporation Limited, Telus Corporation and Verizon Communications Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, computing services, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Computing Services:

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS

Breakup by Application:

• Computing

• Data Storage

• Achieving

• Enterprise Application

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Distribution

• Healthcare

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

