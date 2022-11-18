Position Announcement: Session Receptionist, House Democratic Caucus (HDC)

Session Receptionist, House Democratic Caucus (HDC)

Opens: November 18, 2022

Closes: Open until filled, applicant screening will begin November 21, 2022

Reports to: Caucus Operations Coordinator

Location: Thurston County – Olympia, Washington

Salary: $3517 monthly. This position is full-time, temporary, and exempt from civil service laws. Anticipated end date is April 24, 2023. This position does not include benefits

About The House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made of 98 members, elected to serve two-year terms representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs 250 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. The Legislature meets annually beginning on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, bill tracking, casework and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

Position Profile:

The HDC Session Receptionist will be the first point of contact for visitors to the third floor of the John L. O’Brien Building. They will be responsible for greeting visitors, verifying appointments, and directing them to legislative offices. In addition, this position will perform a variety of routine administrative support duties.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Greet lobbyists, walk-in visitors, constituents, elected officials, staff, and others

Monitor legislator calendars, verify appointments, and accurately direct visitors

Answer main caucus phone line, take accurate message notes, and refer or transfer callers to appropriate staff or resources

Provide information about legislative resources, meeting schedules, member rosters, and directions to visitors

Instruct and monitor House Pages who deliver daily mail to member offices

Distribute mail to caucus staff

Maintain printed rosters and other information for visitors

Maintain and stock shared copy room

Print caucus handouts and materials on occasion

Maintain an inclusive and accessible environment for people from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, religious views, cultural backgrounds, socio-economic status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, and disability status

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Demonstrated commitment to exceptional internal and external customer service

Ability to demonstrate professional judgment and maintain confidentiality

Experience responding to email and phone calls on behalf of other staff or an organization

Working knowledge of Washington State government structure and the legislative process

Ability to recognize faces and remember names

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Outlook calendar and email functions, Word, and Teams

Knowledge of proper grammar, syntax, formatting, and spelling

Able to prioritize and perform multiple tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints and with little supervision

Ability to work both independently and cooperatively

Experience in navigating the Internet to find, research and download information

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions:

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence during the legislative session, including state holidays. Some evening and weekend work may be required.

How To Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone)

Send application materials to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicant screening will begin November 21, 2022, but screening will continue until the position is filled.

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.