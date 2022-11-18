Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,311 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Rep. Timm Ormsby on November 18 state revenue forecast

Below is a statement from House Appropriations Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane) in response to the November 18 Revenue Forecast:

“Today’s forecast shows that while there are volatile risks lingering on the horizon, Washington state’s revenues are currently forecasted to be in good shape for the upcoming biennium. In a few short months, it will be on the Legislature to pass a responsible and sustainable budget that puts people first. That means prioritizing local communities and putting our investments where they are needed most.

“Over the interim, House Democrats have heard from their communities about the needs in schools and student support to give every child the education they deserve. Statewide we need to invest in and support our workforce so that we can provide healthcare, behavioral health, long-term and disability care to ensure families aren’t left without critical services. We must ensure financial support to address significant housing and homelessness needs. There is a lot of work to be done.

“I look forward to reviewing the governor’s proposed 2023-2025 Operating Budget and working with my colleagues to ensure the state provides sustainable and equitable access to resources that address our most urgent needs.”

###


You just read:

Statement from Rep. Timm Ormsby on November 18 state revenue forecast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.