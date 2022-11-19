Statement from Rep. Timm Ormsby on November 18 state revenue forecast

Below is a statement from House Appropriations Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane) in response to the November 18 Revenue Forecast:

“Today’s forecast shows that while there are volatile risks lingering on the horizon, Washington state’s revenues are currently forecasted to be in good shape for the upcoming biennium. In a few short months, it will be on the Legislature to pass a responsible and sustainable budget that puts people first. That means prioritizing local communities and putting our investments where they are needed most.

“Over the interim, House Democrats have heard from their communities about the needs in schools and student support to give every child the education they deserve. Statewide we need to invest in and support our workforce so that we can provide healthcare, behavioral health, long-term and disability care to ensure families aren’t left without critical services. We must ensure financial support to address significant housing and homelessness needs. There is a lot of work to be done.

“I look forward to reviewing the governor’s proposed 2023-2025 Operating Budget and working with my colleagues to ensure the state provides sustainable and equitable access to resources that address our most urgent needs.”

