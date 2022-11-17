CBP to Issue Holiday Travel Tips During Facebook Live Event

WASHINGTON — International travel this holiday season is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, making preparation even more important. To make the travel experience easier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a Facebook Live event Monday at 2 p.m.

During the event, a panel of experts from CBP’s Office of Field Operations will provide live responses to CBP-related travel questions. Subjects will include travel tips to improve the travel experience, including:

1. Prepare your documents. Before embarking on a trip to the United States or returning from an international trip, travelers have the following:

A valid U.S. passport and identification card.

Be prepared to present any other documents requested by the CBP officer.

Although a Global Entry card is not required, Trusted Travelers are advised to carry their cards in case they are asked for it.

2. Facial Biometrics. Travelers should be prepared to have their photo taken by a CBP officer during the enhanced inspections process at entry. Known as Simplified Arrival, travelers now have their identity verified through a secure, touchless facial biometrics process that further secures and streamline travel and entry into the United States. The biometric facial comparison process only takes a few seconds and is more than 98 percent accurate while protecting travelers’ privacy. U.S. citizens can voluntarily participate in the facial biometric process, but the process is required for most non-U.S. citizens. More information on CBP’s use of facial biometrics and the opt out process for U.S. citizens can be found here.

3. Research your destination. U.S. citizens planning to travel outside of the United States for the holidays should visit www.state.gov/travelers for international destination information. Each country has its own COVI.D-19 and safety restrictions, so researching this information ahead of time will make the travel experience easier.

4. Mobile applications. Travelers are encouraged to use CBP’s free mobile applications, which will help reduce wait times. U.S. citizens and Canadian B1/B2 visitors can download the Mobile Passport Control to submit their passport and travel information using a mobile device to have their information readily available for future international travel. Additionally, non-U.S. citizens traveling to or seeking entry into the United States can download the CBP One mobile application to apply for an I-94 up to seven days in advance of travel. CBP One can also be used to provide advanced notification if travelers require inspection of agriculture and biological products upon arrival at an airport in the United States. Categories for declaration will include:

· Biological materials that may require permits issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

· Pets, specifically birds and dogs, accompanying travelers in various capacities that carry the potential of introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. or other public health concerns

· Cleaning and disinfection of shoes

· Hunting trophies

Both applications can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

5. Prep your ESTA or I-94. Although having an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization is not a requirement to enter the United States through a land border, Visa Waiver Program country citizens and nationals must have an active ESTA to use the CBP One I-94 Apply feature. CBP encourages these travelers to obtain an approved ESTA to take advantage of the time savings offered by using CBP One or the CBP I-94 website. With an ESTA, these travelers can apply for their I-94 in advance of arrival and avoid filling out the Form I-94W at a port of entry.

6. Report your food, cash, and memorabilia. Both U.S. citizens and non-citizens must declare everything they bring into the United States from abroad, even if bought it in a duty-free shop. Some items, such as ivory, tortoiseshell products, and certain foods and plants are prohibited in the United States. Visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture website for more information. Some foods, merchandise and total currency of $10,000 or more can be brought to the United States but must be declared on a U.S. CBP Customs form. Failure to do so can result in stiff financial penalties and loss of your possessions.

7. Avoid counterfeits. Be cautious when buying from street vendors or other illegitimate shops while on vacation. These items often support criminal activity, violate intellectual property rights, and can be unsafe for consumers. More information on intellectual property rights can be found here. Note that CBP officers can inspect you and your belongings without a warrant.

8. Consider duty exemptions. Items brought abroad for personal use or as gifts are eligible for duty exemptions. If you are bringing them back for resale, they are not eligible for duty exemption. More information on duty exemptions can be found here.

9. Consider your medications. Be aware of traveling with medications. Many foreign-made medications are not approved for United States use and are not permitted in the country. When traveling abroad, bring only the medication you will need, and make sure it is in the original container.

CBP’s Facebook Live event is open to the public. For more information on CBP’s international travel efforts, follow CBP on Twitter or visit the CBP website.