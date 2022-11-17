Amazon, Xandr, and 33Across Among OAREX’s Top Programmatic Payors for the First Half of 2022
Using OAREX data, 16 programmatic payor partners were recognized for consistent, on-time payments
While our primary objective is to help clients rapidly scale their business, we also realize that our data is a valuable asset they can utilize when selecting demand partners.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAREX, the provider of fast and flexible funding for digital media buyers and sellers, today announced the release of its Top Payor award program. Top Payor Awards, which will be announced bi-annually, will recognize programmatic demand partners who consistently disburse on-time payments. After analyzing their H1 2022 payment data, OAREX has determined that 16 partners met the criteria for the Top Payor Award.
— Nick Carrabbia, EVP at OAREX
OAREX, an advocate for transparency within the digital media ecosystem, believes that payment delays are a systemic issue and demand partners that consistently pay on time deserve recognition. “As the premier funder of supply partners across the industry, we are in a unique position to address the broader payment issue at hand,” commented OAREX EVP, Nick Carrabbia. “While our primary objective is to help clients rapidly scale their business, we also realize that our data is a valuable asset they can utilize when selecting demand partners.”
In programmatic advertising, supply partners often wait 30-90+ days to get paid. Those long payment terms can have a significant impact on their ability to grow. Add in an industry proclivity for paying late, and the issue starts compounding. OAREX acts as a bridge between supply and demand, helping both sides scale by accelerating payouts. Reducing that wait time helps their clients avoid costly cash flow gaps, enabling them to grow their businesses without relinquishing equity or going into debt.
The 2022 H1 Top Payors include:
- 33Across
- AdPushup
- Amazon
- Connatix
- Conversant
- EX.CO
- Index Exchange
- Media.net
- OpenX
- Publisher First
- Pulsepoint
- Sedo.com
- Sharethrough
- TripLelift
- Xandr
While OAREX receives payments across the entire digital media and advertising ecosystem, the 16 payors that qualified for the recognition met the following criteria:
- The payor is a programmatic partner
- OAREX processed at least six payments from the payor during Q1 and Q2 2022
- Payments received during Q1 and Q2 2022 were made within three days of the due date, with the exception of one late payment (a mulligan), which was paid no later than one week past the due date
The OAREX 2022 Half-Year Top Payors were identified using OAREX’s first-party data and are featured in the OAREX Half-Year 2022 Digital Media and Advertising Payments Report, which revealed data and trends in the digital ad payment space.
About OAREX Capital Markets, Inc.
OAREX, the Online Ad Revenue Exchange, operates a digital revenue exchange where digital media businesses can exchange future revenue payouts for capital now. Established in 2013, OAREX has become a worldwide leader in financing for digital media businesses. East West Bank’s investment in OAREX is a testament to its model and the digital media industry as a whole. Visit oarex.com for more information or visit go.oarex.com to open an account.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609.870.0795
email us here