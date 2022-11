Verve Group Integrates with Google Open Bidding To Improve Access and Reduce Complexity in the Global Marketplace

Verve Group

Verve Group is now a bidding partner for in-app inventory on Google Ad Manager

Democratizing access on both sides of the advertising ecosystem is key, and we are excited to partner with Google in our efforts to build a neutral marketplace.” — Aviran Edery, SVP Marketplace at Verve Group

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Group , an advertising technology ecosystem and a part of Media Games Invest , today announced a partnership with Google on the Open Bidding platform. Verve Group is now a bidding partner for in-app inventory on Google Ad Manager, enabling app developers to access its premium demand, and giving demand partners easy access to high-quality in-app inventory and users at scale.The app monetization ecosystem has seen significant progression over the past couple of years with the switch to in-app bidding, with in-app revenues growing by nearly 45% in the last two years. Open Bidding allows demand partners to compete for inventory in a single auction with real-time, server-to-server bidding. The partnership ensures publishers can connect to and access premium demand on in-app bidding platforms of their choice, while offering demand partners equal access to 100% of a publisher’s in-app inventory.“Neutrality, transparency, and reliability are the core tenets of our marketplace. Google’s Open Bidding platform offers improved monetization options to publishers, and unrestricted access to high lifetime value (LTV) users to demand partners,” said Aviran Edery, SVP Marketplace at Verve Group. “Democratizing access on both sides of the advertising ecosystem is key, and we are excited to partner with Google in our efforts to build a neutral marketplace.”For global publishers, Open Bidding introduces a new point of entry to access Verve Group’s marketplace, combining the best of Google’s monetization technology with Verve Group’s robust ad serving capabilities. Demand partners will have access to a large volume of premium placements from thousands of leading apps monetizing on the Google Open Bidding platform via the Verve Marketplace. This will help demand partners diversify and scale their ad spend on both brand and performance goals, while increasing campaign reach and performance.Looking ahead, app developers will also soon be able to layer their inventory with rich contextual signals through Verve Group’s proprietary privacy-first targeting solutions, which will be available to demand partners on the Verve Marketplace. This signals yet another milestone for the company as it doubles down on future-proof advertising solutions in preparation for a world without device identifiers.To learn more about the integration with Google Open Bidding platform, contact Verve Group.About Verve Group ( www.verve.com Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 30 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).